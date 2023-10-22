Declan Rice explains his thinking behind his long range Arsenal goal at Chelsea

Arsenal were 2-0 down thanks to a deserved penalty from Palmer and a very lucky lob from Mudryk, which I am sure was supposed to be a cross to Sterling at the far post, and with just 15 minutes left on the clock, it looked like the Gunners were going to tamely lose our unbeaten record, but our record signing Declan Rice had other ideas.

Sanchez, the Chelsea keeper played a terrible ball out from the back, and Declan Rice was quickest to the ball, and while the keeper was in no-mans land, Rice sent a perfect long-range effort into the empty net, putting us back in the game.

Rice was obviously asked about his amazing effort after the game, and this is how the Englishman explained his thinking: “Everyone’s been talking about this Beckham documentary, and I watched it for the first time last night,” he admitted post-match. “The first couple of clips are the game against Wimbledon where he scored from the halfway line and I took a lot of belief from that.

“I was just thinking that it was bizarre that I watched it last night, and then obviously today taking that shot first time and scoring. It was a special goal to kickstart our comeback, you’ve got to keep shooting – if you shoot, you score!

“In a player’s mind, you get a split second to make a decision. It’s the quickest thing that you have to do; you’ve got to think whether you pass the ball, Leo was free in front of me, or you go for goal yourself. I’ve just watched it back, it was a great finish so I was happy with that.”

I assure you Declan every Arsenal fan watching the game was also very happy with that!

