Declan Rice Explains How Arsenal Turned Him Into A Set-Piece Specialist

Declan Rice has revealed how Arsenal helped transform him into one of the Premier League’s most dangerous set-piece takers, with the midfielder admitting he now expects to create chances every time he places the ball down for a corner or free-kick.

The England vice-captain played a key role in the Three Lions’ opening 4-2 World Cup victory over Croatia, with Harry Kane’s second goal coming directly from a Rice corner.

For Arsenal supporters, however, Rice’s latest comments will sound very familiar.

The midfielder was a vital part of the Gunners side that scored a remarkable 25 goals from set-pieces last season, including a Premier League-leading 19 goals from corners during their title-winning campaign.

Rice Credits Arsenal For His Set-Piece Development

Speaking to BBC Sport, Rice explained how Mikel Arteta and set-piece coach Nicolas Jover identified a quality in his game that had previously gone unnoticed.

“Everyone’s enjoying [set-pieces] now, aren’t they?” Rice said, at England’s base in Kansas City. “Everyone’s enjoying them now.”

The England international admitted he was never previously viewed as a specialist from dead-ball situations.

“I wouldn’t ever take corners or set-pieces, but [set-piece coach] Nico [Jover] and the manager at Arsenal saw something in me that others didn’t,” Rice said.

“They said that I can put balls in areas from a dead ball that no-one else can in the team at Arsenal other than Bukayo [Saka]. From that moment, I really just bought into that, believed in that.

“As time has gone on I feel like now every time I put down a ball for a set-piece – whether it’s a corner or a wide free-kick – – I feel like I’m going to get an assist or make something happen that’s dangerous.

“That’s a good mentality to have over set-pieces… and England fans can be excited.”

Arsenal’s Influence Visible With England

Rice’s development from set-pieces has become one of the more overlooked aspects of Arsenal’s success under Arteta.

While much of the attention has focused on the Gunners’ attacking football and defensive organisation, their effectiveness from corners and wide free-kicks has become one of the club’s greatest strengths.

England are now benefiting from those same qualities.

Thomas Tuchel has made tactical preparation a major focus since taking charge, but Rice revealed that set-pieces have remained an important part of England’s planning.

“We only get a small amount of time here to work on them because we have to work on loads of other stuff,” Rice said.

“But also we’ve been putting this format and the way we’re going to take set-pieces in since Thomas has come in.

“A lot of the way we’ve taken them hasn’t changed much in terms of the movements, the way I deliver the ball…

“This has been going on in the lead-up for the past year, so the lads know what’s coming… where I’m going to deliver the ball.

“So there’s a real gameplan and it’s just on me to deliver and obviously the boys have to free themselves up in the box.”

With Rice continuing to deliver dangerous balls into the penalty area and Arsenal teammate Bukayo Saka also playing a key role in England’s attacking plans (though England continue with a careful fitness plan for the Arsenal winger), Gunners supporters will no doubt be hoping that partnership can help fire the Three Lions deep into the tournament.

England are back in World Cup action against Ghana on Tuesday.

Do you think Declan Rice is now one of the best set-piece takers in world football, Gooners? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

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