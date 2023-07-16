Declan Rice explains the reasons he wanted to play for Arteta’s Arsenal

Declan Rice has opened up about his decision to join Arsenal, citing the club’s recent trajectory and Mikel Arteta’s style of play as key factors in his move.

“I’ve been looking at Arsenal over the last couple of seasons and the trajectory they’ve been going on. Not last season but the season before, they finished fifth, but you could see the style of play Mikel was implementing,” the Englishman explained.

The midfielder also acknowledged the Gunners’ exceptional performance last season, where they stood out among most teams except for Manchester City.

“With Mikel and how he works, the squad, how young everyone is, the energy around the club and also the challenge of getting Arsenal back to where they belong, that means a lot to me,” Rice added. “I know the fans really want that. For me as a player, I’ve come here really hungry to have more success and to spend my best years at this great club.”

Rice’s assessment of the North London side’s recent development under a certain Spaniard and the potential for future success reflects his own ambitions as a player. Joining a young and energetic squad, he is determined to contribute to Arsenal’s resurgence and help the club reclaim its former glory.

With his hunger for success and desire to make the most of his prime years, Declan Rice has arrived at Arsenal with a strong commitment to the club’s vision. The fans can look forward to his contributions on the pitch as he aims to play a pivotal role in the club’s journey back to the top.

Writer – Yash Bisht

