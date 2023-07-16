Declan Rice explains the reasons he wanted to play for Arteta’s Arsenal

Declan Rice has opened up about his decision to join Arsenal, citing the club’s recent trajectory and Mikel Arteta’s style of play as key factors in his move.
“I’ve been looking at Arsenal over the last couple of seasons and the trajectory they’ve been going on. Not last season but the season before, they finished fifth, but you could see the style of play Mikel was implementing,” the Englishman explained.
The midfielder also acknowledged the Gunners’ exceptional performance last season, where they stood out among most teams except for Manchester City.
“With Mikel and how he works, the squad, how young everyone is, the energy around the club and also the challenge of getting Arsenal back to where they belong, that means a lot to me,” Rice added. “I know the fans really want that. For me as a player, I’ve come here really hungry to have more success and to spend my best years at this great club.”
Declan Rice: “I’ve been looking at Arsenal over the last couple of seasons & the trajectory they’ve been going on. Not last season but the season before, they finished fifth but you could see the style of play Mikel was implementing. Last season was an outstanding season, blowing… pic.twitter.com/fRXGIfYxJM
— afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 15, 2023
Rice’s assessment of the North London side’s recent development under a certain Spaniard and the potential for future success reflects his own ambitions as a player. Joining a young and energetic squad, he is determined to contribute to Arsenal’s resurgence and help the club reclaim its former glory.
With his hunger for success and desire to make the most of his prime years, Declan Rice has arrived at Arsenal with a strong commitment to the club’s vision. The fans can look forward to his contributions on the pitch as he aims to play a pivotal role in the club’s journey back to the top.
Writer – Yash Bisht
Massive amount of money while staying in London
Get to sign for a massive global club
Club in UCL
It has become a pattern, more and more players speaking in glowing terms of the exciting project building at Arsenal.
Joe Felix agent point out this very fact to their client before he chooses to join Chelsea.
OT: Arsenal is in the south talking to Andre Trindale, similar player to Partey, the Brazilian is going places
From the “Arteta is Bad” statements we have been and continue to be treated to from a certain some section of our fanbase, one might be led to believe that we are under the rule of Muhammad Bin Salman (King of Saudi Arabia)..
But when you listen to actual players and potential signings the vast majority of seem have an opposite view regarding our manager, and once he speaks to them they all melt into his arms. 😊😇
A fringe section of our fanbase have convinced themselves that Arteta is the death of Arsenal Football club while our players and potential signings seem to think otherwise.
There is a massive disconnect here..
But we have been and continue to be assured by the usual suspects that no big name players would ever want to play for Arsenal as long as dictator / bad man manager Arteta is manager.
The way he treated our two former celebrity Superstar players, the way he treated Martinelli, AMN, Guendouzi, Saliba, Pepe, Nelson etc will come back to haunt him when it comes to trying to sign any players. His favouritism.
The potential signings will all look at his management / man management style and that will be off putting.
But from what keeps being reported, it seems like many players around Europe rate his mentality, attitude, personality and management style. It was rumoured that if Mbappe move to the EPL he would prefer a move to Arsenal because of Arteta. Rice turned down City for Arteta’s Arsenal. Timber couldn’t wait to join etc 😊
But but Arteta’s egotistical management style and personality will always be very off putting to potential signing?
🤭👍
Was it ALL down to Arteta when he did not go to City?
1. He wanted to stay in London
2. He didn’t want to sit bench behind Rodri
3. Fantastic wage packet with Arsenal
I’m sure Arteta played a massive part in Rice’s decision, but not sitting on the bench behind Rodri and DeBruyne also was a huge factor right?
Yes, and Arteta is our manager because he want to ruin our club 👌👋👋
Oh yes, we are building for success. Some of our fans dislikes success, and find it more interesting when we are a mid table club, with lots of internal energy leakages 😂
Didrik, I normally find your posts interesting and well thought out – but to say that any true Arsenal supporter dislikes success and prefer mid table is one of THE most ludicrous statements I’ve ever read on JA.
Pkease don’t start to make things up, as one or two on JA are renowned for doing, in order to fit your scenario… perhaps you could enlighten me with those fans you are referring to?
By the way, as Jon Fox often says, you wouldn’t expect any player to come out against their current manager would you?
Did you do a proper research first or you just posted this for people to see that you replied. Other wise look at Aubameyang where and how he is playing and behaving. If a player has some issues with management let him solve it in different ways both on and off the field so that they have a reason to let go of the issue. But on field you don’t perform off field you have issue. and you are payed alot. If I was the couch. I would do what Arteta did.
Yes, the rescue came from the Basque Country. Almost everyone who knows our club praises the development on all levels. I am looking forward to continued development and much success. COYG
Arteta for 10 more years I say again TEN YEARS unless he’s tired and wants out. If you are not happy with him then leave Arsenal.