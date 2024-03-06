Declan Rice explains why Arsenal do not need a new striker

Following Mikel Arteta, Declan Rice is the latest Gunner to cast doubt on Arsenal’s striker search.

The Gunner spoke after Arsenal crushed Sheffield with their normal 5-star performance, scoring six goals for the win.

The fact that Arsenal have tallied 31 goals in their last seven games after defeating Chris Wilder’s side should give many people confidence that this Arsenal team has what it takes to fire itself to Premier League glory. Ironically, prior to the midseason break, everyone believed that only signing a top striker could propel this Arsenal side to glory.

Rice believes that the team, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, and Kai Havertz, has ample striking options. And that the difficulty wasn’t striking, but rather them getting their groove and then being ruthless.

“I think that was a narrative that we weren’t creating chances, that we needed a No 9, but in all honesty, we have been playing like this all year,” Rice said in football.london.

“All season we have been playing really well. Obviously the goals weren’t as free-flowing as they are now, but that was never a problem that we needed a No 9 — because we have got Gabi [Jesus], we have got Kai [Havertz], we have got Eddie [Nketiah] and we have got Leo [Trossard], who can play as a false nine.

“Goals are going to come. So I don’t think that has ever been a big problem. I think now we are really in our groove and we are looking really threatening in front of goal.”

Rice may just be taking the pressure off Arsenal forwards, which is good. But Arsenal do need to buy a striker, which was evident before the winter break, and I believe it should not be disregarded.

Yes, scoring goals has been easier in recent weeks, but one day, the need for a striker will become evident. On that day, Arsenal may drop points, as they did against Villa and Newcastle. If a striker’s acquisition strengthens Arsenal, why ignore it?

Darren N

