Declan Rice feels Arsenal dominated Lens but we just missed our big chances…

In our Champions League 2023-24 match day 2 on Tuesday night, we were defeated 2-1 at home by Lens. Losing truly hurts, and to add salt to the wound, it’s something we haven’t felt all along. Anyway, congratulations to Lens for finding a way to end our wonderful winning streak.

Much may be stated about why we lost that game. One could argue that losing Saka early in the game due to injury was a factor, while another could argue that David Raya’s bad goalkeeping was a factor. However, Declan Rice believes that our inability to convert chances in front of goal lost us the game.

After the game, our £105 million summer addition commented on how we were dominant, but unfortunate in front of goal and how we could have been better even though Lens defended well.

“We missed some big chances,” Rice admitted on TNT. “It’s a great finish for their first goal and the second one we created with our own problems.”I thought we totally dominated the match, but they are not an easy opponent. We had to be on it, but it was just that final bit that was lacking.

“Credit to them. They defended very well, and some of their centre-backs had some amazing performances.”

Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard, and Takehiro Tomiyasu squandered big chances before Elye Wahi scored Lens’ winner in the 69th minute. Reiss Nelson could have also given us a point if he had converted a great chance late in the game.

Well, basically, all our strikers had an off-day, and Lens defenders were brilliant. Let’s just forget it and start preparing for the much more game against Man City….

