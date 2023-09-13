Declan Rice full of praise for underappreciated fellow Arsenal midfielder

According to Declan Rice, Jorginho is a quality-holding midfielder who is quite underappreciated.

In the summer, Mikel Arteta wanted to add another holding midfielder to his side despite having Jorginho, Thomas Partey, and Mohammed Elneny. He spent £105 million to sign Declan Rice from West Ham.

Rice has been fantastic thus far, displaying flashes of brilliance in the four league games he played for Arsenal before the international break. Despite the fact that we already knew how clever he was, the 24-year-old acknowledges that he is learning new things from his new teammates.

When asked who’s the teammate he can’t stop learning from as he tries to improve his game, he mentioned Jorginho. About the ex-Blue, he said on Channel 4: “The one who has surprised me so much — not surprise me because I knew he was such a good player anyway, but playing with him every day in training and seeing how he is, because he’s not the biggest — is Jorginho,” Rice said.

“His brain, the way it works as a holding midfielder — I’ve been trying to pick up little things off him. He’s always in position, and he always knows when to pass.

“He always creates time for himself. He’s an outstanding trainer, and I’ve been trying to take in little bits of his game as well.”

I’m sure after hearing Rice’s claims, you are compelled to acknowledge Arteta’s move for Jorginho was a transfer masterclass, even if he isn’t playing as much.

Other teams were attempting to sign him in the summer, and I’m sure Arteta knew why he wouldn’t let him leave. Most importantly, Arsenal are back in the Champions League, and the Italian’s expertise (he’s won it) may be useful.

