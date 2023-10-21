Declan Rice gives honest assessment of Arsenal’s performance against Chelsea

Arsenal secured a 2-2 draw against Chelsea this evening, overcoming a two-goal deficit to split the points in the fixture.

Mikel Arteta’s team entered the game with hopes of securing back-to-back wins after defeating Manchester City prior to the international break. However, Chelsea, who were also in fine form, was not going to allow the Gunners to dominate them.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side began the match brightly and created various problems for Arsenal, taking an early lead and extending it in the second half.

Arsenal had difficulty getting into the game until about 20 minutes before the match concluded when they managed to score two goals, preventing their first defeat of the season.

After the game, Declan Rice acknowledged that their first-half performance was lacklustre.

The Englishman said to Sky Sports:

“First half from us the worst we’ve played this season in terms of sloppiness. But massive credit to Chelsea, the manager said they had been unlucky this season and they made it difficult for us.

“To show heart and character, it is not easy when 2-0 down. It’s about having that fight and mindset, pushing the team on and making sure everyone has belief. It was a good comeback.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is very candid with his assessment of the game because we truly were too slow to get into our groove and could easily have lost the match.

————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…