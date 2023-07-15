Declan Rice has come to Arsenal to win trophies “I’m hungry, I’m ready”

Rice sends message to fans after joining the club

Declan Rice has expressed his enthusiasm and commitment to the club. The talented midfielder has delivered a message to the supporters, highlighting his privilege to be a part of Arsenal Football Club and his determination to help the team return to their winning ways.

The Englishman acknowledged the rich history of the club, stating, “It’s an absolute privilege to be a part of Arsenal Football Club. The history and the players that have played here speak for themselves.”

The moment Declan Rice was announced as an Arsenal player, live on Arsenal’s YouTube channel. 📺 #afc pic.twitter.com/PcdJ1e3lg7 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 15, 2023

With new signings joining the team, the former West Ham man emphasized their collective ambition, saying, “And now I have joined, we’ve got some other signings as well, we are looking to get Arsenal back to the big time, back to winning stuff.” The midfielder’s words convey a strong desire to bring success back to the club and restore its position among the elite in football.

Rice also acknowledged the positive atmosphere within the squad and the impact of the manager, stating, “You’ve seen over the past few years how well this squad has been with the manager and there is a real feel-good factor around the place.”

Expressing his hunger and determination, the 24yo affirmed, “I’m hungry, I’m ready and I’m going to give everything for this club like I do week in, week out.”

Declan Rice: "I want my best years at this great club.” pic.twitter.com/jdO6KPn6K3 — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) July 15, 2023

Looking ahead to the exciting journey that lies ahead, the new man in the building added, “We’re going to be on some journey, so I’m looking forward to it.” This statement encapsulates the anticipation and optimism surrounding the club’s future, with Rice eager to be a key part of Arsenal’s resurgence.

In conclusion, Declan Rice’s message to the fans embodies his excitement, commitment, and ambition for Arsenal. With his desire to contribute to the club’s success and be part of their journey, the club’s faithful have every reason to be excited about the Englishman’s presence in the team.

He is very quickly going to become the face of the new Arsenal team. Fans can now feel good that at least the club has taken massive steps towards the direction where they want to see them going.

Writer – Yash Bisht