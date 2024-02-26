Declan Rice has high praise for Saliba, but says “the one who’s really surprised me is actually Gabriel”

Even though everyone is focused on Arsenal’s impressive attacking form, with 25 goals in the last six league games, it’s important to acknowledge their solid defensive performances as well.

Since the winter break, Arsenal has only let in three goals in six league games. It’s definitely impressive, and it’s surprising that it isn’t highlighted more.

Luckily, Declan Rice pointed out the brilliance of the Arsenal central defenders following the 4-1 Newcastle victory. The Arsenal record signing described Arsenal defender William Saliba as an exceptional player and shared that, like many others, he had heard about the Frenchman’s talent. And in the last few months, Saliba has impressed him. The former West Ham man also praised the resurgent Gabriel Maghalaese for his impressive performance in Arsenal’s defence, highlighting the Brazilian’s determination to win every duel.

“I can’t speak highly enough of them, I’m not going to sit here and lie,” Rice said on TNT. “I think Saliba is unbelievable, obviously I heard about all the talk of him before I came here and the one who’s really surprised me is actually Gabriel.

“He’s so aggressive, so strong, really wants it all the time, never loses a duel.

“When you’ve got two centre-backs like that who want it, play aggressive, it really helps and gives you confidence.”

According to popular belief, having a strong defence is crucial for success in the Premier League. Arsenal has been solid at the back, keeping the most clean sheets (10) and conceding the fewest goals (23) in 26 league games.

For how solid the Arsenal defence has been, it wouldn’t be surprising if they end up winning the league. Come May, if Arsenal lift the league I’m sure that our defensive superiority will be a major reson for our success.

Darren N

