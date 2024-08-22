Declan Rice has made it clear Arsenal only need Kai Havertz as our Number 9

Havertz importance to this squad is growing game after game.

The former Bayern Leverkusen prodigy who was bought from Chelsea for a fee of £65million has been quite a divisive figure since his arrival to North London, often being misunderstood for his somewhat lackadaisical style of play it is however no doubt currently that his influence of in this Arsenal squad has been growing.

With fears being raised at the time about his inflated transfer fee, then him scoring only a penalty goal in his first seven matches did him no favours in his debut season. Nevertheless Arteta kept faith in him and played him on regardless till he finally found the perfect place where he would thrive, center forward.

This change half way through the campaign was a key reason he was able to make 21 goal contributions last season( 14 goals and 7 assists). I saw a stat recently that stated Havertz is the only player in 2024 to have both scored and assisted in five league games, this solidifies the claim that his influence in this Arsenal side is growing.

Aside from the goal scoring he also brings qualities that go under the radar most of the time in an Arsenal shirt, his clever running/movement is not talked about enough along with his versatility which was well documented last season with him showing glimpses of brilliance from the left 8 position however I still think his qualities are better suited at center forward.

‘We don’t need a No9, Havertz is our guy.’ said Declan Rice when asked whether we should move for a new center forward by Rio Ferdinand privately, as told to Football.London, that is pretty telling, given that Rice is in the best position to let us know just how good a player is from witnessing it first hand on a daily basis in training. Add to that his immaculate injury record then he could be an important piece of our title winning ambitions this campaign.

A seemingly timid player is finally coming out of his shell and dropping confidenct displays as our main center forward.

With him set to be our main center forward this campaign, what are the chances lf him having a 20+ goal campaign ?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

