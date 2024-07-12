Declan Rice has nothing but praise for his new midfield partner for England

Rice and Mainoo have transformed England’s midfield

England are through to the final of this years Euro’s and have the chance to create history, with Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Aaron Ramsdale all set with a chance to bring major silverware home to England for the first time since the 1966 World Cup.

The tournament started off a bit shaky and nerves of English fans everywhere were being tested. We were one of the favourites to win, but seemed to struggle at the start of the tournament and we were finding it hard to ground ourselves and find our feet. The players and Gareth Southgate were beginning to get some stick. Although they’re in their little camp bubble, the pressure was clearly on the team and the manager to do something different and make some big and somewhat risky decisions or else we were ging to fall short.

After the first few games, England’s midfield looked disjointed and although Rice was playing well, he looked as if he was missing a partner who could give him a bit more freedom and security beside him. Southgate then bit the bullet and started 19-year-old Manchester United academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo, and since Rice and Mainoo have played together, they whole team has transformed.

Rice seems to have found the perfect partner in Mainoo and they both look able to read each other’s next move like it’s second nature. Rice has spoken to ‘The Mail’ about his newly formed relationship with Mainoo and said this ““You can just see it. You speak to him & just feel the calm presence that he has. The conversations we’ve been having daily with each other & on the training pitch has brought us together. We have become a nice partnership.”

“What I like about him is that he is not scared to say it how it is. There was something when he gave me a pass between the lines & I got sold short for it. We had to sprint back & we had a bit of a go at each other.”

“That’s good because you need that relationship. At 19, I can’t imagine many saying that to older players & that’s what I love about him. That is what the lads love about him as well. He gets that respect, he has that leadership.”

I cant deny it, the two of them look electric when on the pitch together and it makes me think that Arsenal will need to find a player like Mainoo with the same qualities to bring the best out of Rice.

With Partey looking likely to be sold this summer, we need to bring in another midfielder who’s smart and can give Rice the freedom him needs in midfield to play his best.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

