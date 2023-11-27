Declan Rice has this aura about him that makes Arsenal fans fall in love with him

Declan Rice is effortlessly world class by Daisy

As the months go by, the signing of Declan Rice at Arsenal for a massive £105 million seems to be more and more of a steal and I know that sounds outrageous to say, but it’s true.

I truly think Arsenal have managed to sign the Premier League’s best holding midfielder and the price (that was once so shocking for me), makes complete sense and he’s been worth every penny.

Since joining Arsenal, Rice has been unreal, we all saw this when he was at West Ham, but I personally never knew he was this good. He has this aura about him that makes you fall in love with him, he’s world class and I think he knows it, but is also incredibly humble about himself and doesn’t like to be the big man in the spotlight. He seems to be the perfect fit for Arsenal and resonates with a lot of the culture and passion that this great club was built on.

I keep wondering when we are going to see him make a mistake or a dip in form, but he’s so consistently brilliant, I might be waiting for a while. Since joining the Gunners, he hasn’t had a bad game, picking up a goal in our 3-1 victory against Manchester United, a goal against Chelsea in our 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge and an assist against Sevilla and Sheffield United, but he’s much more than goals and assists, Rice controls the whole game.

Sitting in the middle of the pitch, he constantly scans the whole field, looking behind and around him to pick out the best pass or way forward, he reads the game perfectly and almost instinctively knows where his teammates are going to be. Also staying solid and making important interceptions and keeping the midfield in line and in shape. He looks to have formed a great relationship with Arteta and having a great manager seems to be bringing the best out of him.

This weekend was just another confirmation of how good he truly is, playing a full 90 minutes and picking up 83 touches throughout the game, completing 89% (65/75) of his passes, won 2/2 of his ground duels, made 2 goal line clearances and blocked one on target shot and always seems to be in the right place at the right time.

We look to have signed the Premier League’s best holding midfielder and at just 24-years-old, we look to have found the perfect player for the next 6 years. Although the price tag was high, I still think he was worth every penny.

What’s your thoughts on Rice, Gooners?

Daisy Mae

