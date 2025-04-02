Declan Rice insists Arsenal must believe until the end of the season

Arsenal remains relentless in their pursuit of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table, refusing to let the Reds pull too far ahead in the title race. After securing a vital victory against Fulham last night, the Gunners have managed to close the gap, keeping their hopes alive as the season nears its decisive phase. However, Liverpool has the opportunity to restore their 12-point advantage if they win their Merseyside derby clash against Everton today, once again widening the distance between the two teams.

Despite the seemingly insurmountable lead Liverpool currently holds, Arsenal remains committed to pushing until the very last game of the season. With a mix of winnable fixtures and challenging encounters left on their schedule, they understand that consistency and resilience are key if they want to keep the pressure on the league leaders. This season’s title race is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in recent history, and Arsenal knows they must reach a level of excellence they haven’t displayed in years if they are to truly contend for the crown.

While some teams in Arsenal’s position might be tempted to accept second place as the most realistic outcome, the Gunners are not entertaining any thoughts of surrender. Instead, they are adopting a determined mindset, fully aware that anything can happen in football. Rice, one of the team’s key figures, has spoken about the squad’s mentality and the importance of belief as they approach the final stretch of the campaign.

Speaking to Arsenal Media, Rice made it clear that neither he nor his teammates are willing to give up on their ambitions just yet:

“Until the season’s over, we need to have full belief as a group, as a team, as a fan base that we can still achieve great things. We can only focus on what we can focus on, and that is winning our remaining games. We also have an amazing chance to create history in terms of being the first Arsenal team to lift the Champions League.”

Rice’s words reflect the unity within the squad and the unwavering confidence they have in their abilities. The Gunners know that if they are to stand any chance of catching Liverpool, they must be in peak physical and mental condition for the remainder of the season.

