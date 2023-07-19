Declan Rice is aiming high with Arsenal, including the Champions League

We asked a few days ago what the minimal expectation should be for Arsenal next season, given their success in the transfer market this summer.

Every Gooner expects the club to finally win the league next season. One might wonder: do Arteta and the boys know what we anticipate from them?

Declan Rice has clearly stated what he believes the team needs to win in the days to come. The £105 million summer signing confessed that Arsenal now need to win the Premier League and the Champions League, and that’s what he wants to win as a Gunner because he believes that if he and his teammates push in the correct direction, they can be unstoppable.

“My ambitions now are to win with Arsenal,” said Rice via Arsenal.com.

“I think this fanbase deserves it. There have been FA Cups and Community Shields, but now it’s time to go one step bigger and win the Premier League, win the Champions League. I wouldn’t be here if I did not believe that.

“I believe in this squad. I believe in the manager. We have a real good energy around, and when everyone is pushing in the right direction, Arsenal will take some stopping.”

Arteta also knows there are big expectations about his team, saying, “For sure. After what we did last year, a lot of people are going to talk about what is next [winning the league], and we made some important signings like the other teams are doing as well.

“It’s nothing different to others. But when you are Arsenal you have to handle that for sure.”

Let’s not put a limit on what Arsenal can win next season. They are better off than they were last season and know what they have to do. The Gunners, as empowered as they seem, can comfortably win the league and the Champions League, don’t you think so?

Sam P

