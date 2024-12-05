Declan Rice is always confident that his corners will cause trouble

Declan Rice has revealed his growing confidence in the impact of his corner deliveries for Arsenal. The midfielder, who has become a key figure in the Gunners’ set-piece routines, believes his corners consistently trouble opponents, a sentiment reinforced by their effectiveness against Manchester United.

Rice’s corners caused significant disruption in United’s defence, directly leading to one goal and nearly more. Reflecting on his role as Arsenal’s primary corner-taker on the left wing, Rice expressed his belief in the quality of his deliveries and the team’s ability to capitalise on them.

Speaking to Arsenal Media after the match, Rice said: “There were a couple tonight that were really good. I think that every time I was going to take the corner, I knew it was going to be a good ball. In my head I was just thinking about putting it in the same spot and in the end with repetition, you end up scoring goals.”

The former West Ham star’s corners are now a hallmark of Arsenal’s attacking play, creating chaos in the opponent’s box and providing opportunities for his teammates to convert. With every match, Arsenal’s confidence in their set-piece routines grows, and Rice’s contributions are central to this success.

Arsenal’s evolving set-piece strategy has proven to be a potent weapon, leaving opponents struggling to contain its impact. While the team acknowledges the importance of diversifying their scoring methods for tougher matches, their proficiency in this area remains a defining strength. Rice’s confidence and consistency ensure that set pieces continue to be a key asset in Arsenal’s arsenal, keeping them one step ahead of their competition.