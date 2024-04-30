Declan Rice is exactly who Arsenal needed – he “is at his best when it’s difficult”

Owen Hargreaves praises Declan Rice

There’s no denying that Declan Rice has been one of our best players this season, and since joining Arsenal from his boyhood club West Ham, he’s managed to fit in perfectly and has become a vital part of Mikel Arteta’s set up a squad. Arteta seemed to trust him straight away and that trust has clearly paid off this season, with Rice making our midfield tick like a clock.

Ex Manchester City and Manchester United player, turned pundit, Owen Hargreaves has spoken nothing but praise about the 25-year-old Arsenal and England midfielder, saying this “”There was a shot of Declan Rice after the penalty went in, and they were walking back to the middle of the pitch. He was like, ‘Come on, let’s go’. Last season, I don’t think you would have seen that. That’s what Declan Rice gives you. That’s his personality. That’s what you need. We have all been there.”

“You know your players when it’s difficult. I think Declan is at his best when it is difficult. I loved the fact that the team bounced back and won that game because they have achieved so much this Arsenal team. They are in a different place. They are ready to take it if Manchester City slip-up.”

Rice has obviously been unreal this season and working under Arteta and with a squad like he his, seems to be working well for him and with him only being 25-years-old, he still has so much talent left to show and seems to be getting better and better by the game.

Arsenal face a very tough task and we’ve put ourselves in a situation where we not only have to rely on ourselves, but the results of others and when the going starts to get a bit tough, Rice is the type of player we need in this squad. Although young, he shows a lot of leadership and you can feel that sense of security that has taken over our midfield.

When you have players like him, players that are young, but have the football maturity of someone much older than them, it’s easy to build a squad around them and any new player who comes in can quickly adapt to the environment because you’ve got stern leaders like Rice.

Three more big games left and then we can see how our season ends, but one thing is for sure, Rice has been one of the best things to happen to this club in years and hopefully we get to see him don the shirt for a long time to come.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae