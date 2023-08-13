Declan Rice is simply “blown away” by Arteta “It’s another level”

Arsenal had a brilliant 2022–23 season but was unfortunate not to lift the 2022–23 PL title. They finished a disappointing second. The Gunners decided to go big in the transfer market to redeem themselves from a disappointing title race.

One player they’ve signed who ought to produce the goods this season is Declan Rice.

During pre-season, the Community Shield and the PL debut against Forest, the 24-year-old have shown glimpses of brilliance. During this new season, Mikel Arteta should hope his £105 million summer acquisition is in good shape to carry his team through the league and the Champions League.

Arsenal’s No. 41 has injected solidity into Arsenal’s engine room, and his ability to read the game has been handy for the Gunners in the games he’s played in.

“I think in the last four weeks alone, I’ve grown so much. I’ve learned so much about football that I hadn’t really seen before,” the ex-Hammer recently admitted on TNT Sports of his time at Arsenal since joining a few weeks ago.

“I was blown away by [Arteta]. Of course, I’m now working with him day by day; it’s another level. Seeing how he works, how his mind operates, picking up stuff.

“Seeing how he goes into detail on the opposition and seeing how he wants to improve us as players individually… collectively, it’s really impressive.”

"I was blown away by him." 🤩 🤝 Meeting Arteta

🔩 Fine-tuning details

📈 Improving his game@rioferdy5 catches up with @_DeclanRice ahead of the new Premier League season! pic.twitter.com/isSlF0TNxe — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 12, 2023

Darren N

