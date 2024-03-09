Arsenal star Declan Rice is the latest victim of vile online abuse

Arsenal fans back Declan Rice after disgusting tweet

This is going to be somewhat of a touchy subject but after the last few days, I personally feel like this needs to be addressed in some shape or form but I also don’t want to give the troll behind a disgusting “X tweet” any more limelight as they’re probably making a profit off the tweet itself but I think as an Arsenal fan, over the past few days we’ve got to see the best and worst side of Arsenal fans and football X (twitter).

A few days ago, a faceless troll account put out a disgusting tweet about Declan Rice’s long term partner that has sparked anger and disgust but also has showed how vile social media can be and has become in some instances.

If you don’t have X (twitter), lucky you, but if you do, you might have seen this tweet making the rounds, body shaming Arsenal’s Declan Rice’s girlfriend and it’s had quite some response. We live in a day and age where social media is a huge part of our lives and is people’s main source for football news and news in general and although sometimes it’s a good way to hear things and stay up to date, it’s also got a disgusting side to it with faceless accounts who think they can say what they want, when they want.

I personally have had my fair share of abuse because I’m a female and I love football and there’s still a lot of people stuck in the past who don’t think women should be involved in football or at the least be allowed to have an opinion on it. It’s a dangerous place out there and when stuff like this comes up, it really shows how far some have come but also how much further we need to go.

Arsenal fans rushed to the defence of Rice’s girlfriend and rightly so and I’m sure footballers are used to getting a lot of stick in the media and on social media and unfortunately it’s become apart of the game, but to throw someone’s loved ones under a bus for no reason confuses me and I don’t get how some people can be this vile and backwards and I can only assume that his girlfriend, although probably having tough skin, would have been hurt by this type of behaviour.

I was proud by the amount of Arsenal fans that quickly came to back him up and support his girlfriend after what was just a completely uncalled for tweet and it shows how we as a fan base are with our players, there’s nothing more disgusting then abusing someone for absolutely no reason and hopefully the troll behind the account can get some karma for such vile behaviour.

