Arsenal star Declan Rice is the latest victim of vile online abuse

Arsenal fans back Declan Rice after disgusting tweet
This is going to be somewhat of a touchy subject but after the last few days, I personally feel like this needs to be addressed in some shape or form but I also don’t want to give the troll behind a disgusting “X tweet” any more limelight as they’re probably making a profit off the tweet itself but I think as an Arsenal fan, over the past few days we’ve got to see the best and worst side of Arsenal fans and football X (twitter).
A few days ago, a faceless troll account put out a disgusting tweet about Declan Rice’s long term partner that has sparked anger and disgust but also has showed how vile social media can be and has become in some instances.
If you don’t have X (twitter), lucky you, but if you do, you might have seen this tweet making the rounds, body shaming Arsenal’s Declan Rice’s girlfriend and it’s had quite some response. We live in a day and age where social media is a huge part of our lives and is people’s main source for football news and news in general and although sometimes it’s a good way to hear things and stay up to date, it’s also got a disgusting side to it with faceless accounts who think they can say what they want, when they want.
I personally have had my fair share of abuse because I’m a female and I love football and there’s still a lot of people stuck in the past who don’t think women should be involved in football or at the least be allowed to have an opinion on it. It’s a dangerous place out there and when stuff like this comes up, it really shows how far some have come but also how much further we need to go.
Arsenal fans rushed to the defence of Rice’s girlfriend and rightly so and I’m sure footballers are used to getting a lot of stick in the media and on social media and unfortunately it’s become apart of the game, but to throw someone’s loved ones under a bus for no reason confuses me and I don’t get how some people can be this vile and backwards and I can only assume that his girlfriend, although probably having tough skin, would have been hurt by this type of behaviour.
I was proud by the amount of Arsenal fans that quickly came to back him up and support his girlfriend after what was just a completely uncalled for tweet and it shows how we as a fan base are with our players, there’s nothing more disgusting then abusing someone for absolutely no reason and hopefully the troll behind the account can get some karma for such vile behaviour.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
Yes, very sad. Not acceptable, but sadly one of the downsides of social media where Cowards can hide in annonimty while expressing their awful views. Well done to all those who spoke out in defence of Declan and his girlfriend.
I would never have known of this if I’d not read about it here on JA. So now I’m aware of Declan Rice’s partner’s personal issues.
This is bizarre and pathetic to me. “It’s a dangerous place out there and when stuff like this comes up”? Dangerous? It’s like adults are now treated like children with zero resilience to nasty words from strangers. I’m sick of it, frankly.
“If you don’t have X (twitter), lucky you” – how does that have anything to do with luck? You choose to be on it, knowing it’s not all sunshine and rainbows and positivity.
DAVI, while I do and massively too, accept your well made point, it needs to be acknowledged, even by intelligent folk, that we ARE our brothers and sisters keepers – as that is what I HAVE SPENT MY WHOLE ADULT LIFE BELIEVING- and that we ALL have a duty to try our best to stand up for the many folk who through no fault of their own are not so bright as others are.
Humans, that means all of us, you and I included, are fallible and are by nature imperfect. That very imperfection is indeed what makes us human, and makes us belong to our own fellow humans and makes us so valuable.
I have never met a perfect human, as none exist and I would not even wish to, even if in some fantasy scenario one DID EXIST.
However , I have been extremely fortunate to meet a great many delightful, intelligent, compassionate, caring but still faulty human beings.
And I would not wish it any other way , my friend!
Completely agree, Jon.
The problem for me is that the current culture implies you have a right to use public platforms like x, and *publish* things about yourself without having to receive any negative responses. It also indicates that if someone intentionally insults you or someone you care about, as appears to be the case here, you have to take it seriously, you are a “victim”. It promotes, frankly, weakness as being normal when imo we’d be far better served promoting the idea that words on a screen can’t hurt you (words in general, actually) – surely that is a more empowering message that would actually help people get through life.
And I don’t intend to imply I’m immune from any kind of mental strife caused by the things people say (I’m certainly not perfect), I’m just saying that should really be the goal, rather than accepting victim status every time something upsets you.
Well done Daisy for bringing this up.
The abuse against Declan Rice is unacceptable just like it was against Granit Xhaka a few years ago regardless of anyone’s view as a footballer.
Fortunately, I do not have twitter and I am not sure if I am thick skinned enough to handle the vile abuse dished out.
The very sad truth is, there are people who can hide behind a key board anywhere and make vile and disgusting comments about others.
These sick souls needs help themselves and must not be given a platform.
Can’t add more than the above, other than Declan Rice is clearly a happy man and obviously loves his partner
Having seen enough pouty lipped wags taking the inevitable selfieswith too much makeup and surgically enhanced boobs, it’s quite refreshing to see a ‘normal’ woman.
Refreshing is an understatement SueP
I never saw the tweet nor knew there was anything like challenge for Declan’s partner.
But the unfortunate fellow will remain unfortunate in his life
Wishing Dec and his wife happy and long life together.
The online abuse issue is wider and bigger than how it looks on the surface.
I don’t understand why a person must have all social medias accounts and post all details of their life. How much time do they have to scroll and post all the time?
I don’t use and social media’s except reddit and Facebook which they coerced me into opening in order to use the Quest 2. And it has remained just that, a logging account.
I think after all these years the nature of social media is obvious to all of us. When we decide to enter into it we must know that the famous you are the more scum you attract to attack you.
It’s our duty to take precautions ourselves just like how we take precautions against other kind of dangers. We cannot just sit and expect bad people will one day wake up good.
What works for me is that I don’t reveal my identity online because I have no need for attention and whatever activity I do online it ends the moment I close the phone or computer. Since my online activity is separate to my real life there is nothing anyone will say that will get to me.
Except maybe speaking ill of Arsene Wenger.
This is a well balanced response, HH – far better with than mine. It seems like common sense, and I really wish it was!
Well said HH.
RESPECT!!
Sad sad world we do live in today! Jealousy is a horrible decease to be inflicted with. These social media platforms should be monitered or banned from publicising their rubbish!
Simple!!!!! Dont use X or Facebook. You are all party to it if you do. And it has just been explose more, by writing about it on here!!!!
Exploded.
So very saddened to hear this , as I have never used X(Twitter) and never will. The TWIT part of that name seems the most appropriate for users of it IMO.
This writer is of course to be applauded for calling out this unacceptable hideous abuse.
One of the reasons I AM RESOLVED TO SPOIL MY GENERAL ELECTION BALLET PAPER, come the election , is that NO political party has the will or any real intention to stand up for ordinary , non powerful or non rich people. The Post Office scandal, the blood contamination scandal, lack of intention to stop trolls harming decent people and VERY MUCH MORE BESIDES, makes BOTH main parties and the so called Lib Dems ( who are neither Liberal nor Democratic) being fit to govern us.
A modern day Guy Fawkes WOULD GET MY VOTE!
No wonder ordinary decent Brits feel completely disenfranchised! SIGH!
PS: I much agree with HH who argues against intelligent folk having such accounts in the first place.
Perhaps the Rices will now close their accounts, having been badly wounded. My heart goes out to them both.