Declan Rice is tipped to take up a new role when he completes his move to Arsenal

According to reports, Declan Rice’s long-awaited transfer from West Ham to Arsenal is close to being finalised, marking one of the biggest deals of the summer for the Gunners.
Arsenal has pursued Rice for several months, and it appears that the English midfielder will soon be officially announced as an Arsenal player.
This acquisition represents a significant boost for Arsenal, as they add another quality midfielder to their squad. Rice, who typically plays as part of a midfield duo in front of the defence at West Ham, is set to become one of the standout players for Arsenal.
However, an article in The Sun suggests that Rice may feature in a different role at the Emirates. The report indicates that he will be deployed to replace Granit Xhaka in the Arsenal team, taking up a more advanced position on the left side of the Gunners’ midfield.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Rice is a superb midfielder and a player we expect to adapt to any role in that middle.
Mikel Arteta already knows exactly how he intends to use the Englishman, so we expect him to put Rice in his best position on the team.
Xhaka sold. Credit when it’s due to Edu, I think 25 million euros is excellent sum for a soon 31-year old midfielder. Good negotiating in this case.
DaJuhi
Couldn’t agree more. He held his value pretty well after all these years.
That would be a terrible idea. Why spend £100M on a brilliant defensive midfielder and then play him as an attacking one? We already have players that can do that better than Rice can.
I cannot entertain this article as being accurate because it would be pure insanity and not even Arteta is that ridiculous, surely?
Ben
I agree that would be a terrible idea.
1. Rice’s best work by far was playing DM.
2. If Rice could play B2B West Ham would have done so as they were needing goals last year.
3. Havertz better suited to replace Xhaka not Rice.
Why reinvent the wheel? If you need a B2B then buy one, don’t shift a great DM and hope it works out.
It’s never smart to play footballers out of position, and then wonder why results don’t go your way. Rice impressed Arsenal as a stand out DM. Why would anyone want to play him elsewhere, after investing £100 million on his defensive capabilities?