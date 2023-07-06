Declan Rice is tipped to take up a new role when he completes his move to Arsenal

According to reports, Declan Rice’s long-awaited transfer from West Ham to Arsenal is close to being finalised, marking one of the biggest deals of the summer for the Gunners.

Arsenal has pursued Rice for several months, and it appears that the English midfielder will soon be officially announced as an Arsenal player.

This acquisition represents a significant boost for Arsenal, as they add another quality midfielder to their squad. Rice, who typically plays as part of a midfield duo in front of the defence at West Ham, is set to become one of the standout players for Arsenal.

However, an article in The Sun suggests that Rice may feature in a different role at the Emirates. The report indicates that he will be deployed to replace Granit Xhaka in the Arsenal team, taking up a more advanced position on the left side of the Gunners’ midfield.

Rice is a superb midfielder and a player we expect to adapt to any role in that middle.

Mikel Arteta already knows exactly how he intends to use the Englishman, so we expect him to put Rice in his best position on the team.

