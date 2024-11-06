Declan Rice joins Arsenal injury list ahead of big Inter test

Arsenal will be without star midfielder for Inter game tonight

The Gunners will continue their UCL campaign with a huge game against Inter Milan tonight with the two clubs looking to pull away from each other on the league table. They both are unbeaten in the Champions League this season with a draw and two wins each leaving them on the same points.

They both also are yet to concede a goal which is quite impressive to say the least given how tough this competition is. One of their shared stats will most likely come to an end after the game and I fully hope that it’s the Gunners that come out triumphantly. We will definitely be buoyed by the return of Ødegaard to the squad with the Norwegian pictured in first team training yesterday ahead of the fixture.

However one player that wasn’t pictured in the training session was Declan Rice. Speculations were aplenty regarding his whereabouts but Arteta finally gave us clarity in his presser for the Inter game, he confirmed that the Englishman is nursing an injury. Speaking to the Arsenal media, the Spaniard said: “Declan unfortunately has picked up an injury against Newcastle. He was able to finish the game but he wasn’t feeling good in the last few days so we have to assess him on Thursday to understand whether he will be fit or not for the weekend.”

This will come as a huge blow to our chances of taking something from that game, his engine will be missed in this type of game against this opponent, as well as his superb technique from set pieces that has been a very good asset to us recently. With that said however, the biggest blow will be losing him for Chelsea clash at the weekend, that match is bordering on do or die for us, so having him fit in time will be a very massive boost, regardless of the outcome against Inter Milan.

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

