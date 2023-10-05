Declan Rice lays the blame for Arsenal’s defeat on incompetence in front of the goal

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has blamed a lack of clinical finishing for their loss to Lens in the Champions League last night as Mikel Arteta’s side lost their second game back in the competition.

Arsenal were full of confidence before that fixture and were keen to make a statement with a win in France.

However, they missed several chances to put the game to bed and eventually paid when Lens grew in confidence and turned the game on its head.

After the game, a devastated Rice said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘We missed some big chances.

‘It’s a great finish for their first goal and the second one we created with our own problems.

‘I thought we totally dominated the match but they are not an easy opponent. We had to be on it but it was just that final bit that was lacking.

‘Credit to them. They defended very well and some of their centre-backs had some amazing performances.’

When you miss your chances, you expose yourself to losing a game and that was exactly what our players did.

As we failed to take the chances we created, Lens grew in confidence and deservedly scored twice to take all three points.

It is the worst way to prepare for a weekend game against Manchester City. Hopefully, our players will recover mentally and play well against the Citizens.

