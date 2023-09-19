Declan Rice looks like he has been at Arsenal forever – Worth every penny….

Declan Rice, worth every penny

When Arsenal signed Declan Rice from West Ham United in the summer, for a club-record £105 million pounds, fans were understandably concerned about the price of the transfer, but after just five games in an Arsenal shirt, he looks to be worth every penny.

Rice, whose transfer took longer than Arsenal fans expected, was the star signing of our summer. After an impressive season with West Ham, where he took them all the way to the final of the Conference league and on to win it, Rice looked to be the hot commodity for a lot of sides, but Arsenal and Arteta’s plan’s won over the talented midfielder’s signature.

With such a huge price tag, there was always going to be added pressure and eyes on him, with rival fans waiting for him to make a mistake and pounce. But so far, Rice has been excellent, showcasing to the world exactly why his price tag was so big and showing Arsenal fans just how lucky we were to pick up such a talented player.

Playing in the centre of the pitch, he doesn’t really get the credit he deserves, but he does a lot more than people see or give him credit for. His work off the ball is almost as good as his work on the ball, it’s like he already knows where the ball is going next, intercepting passes and reading the game perfectly. Constantly calling for the ball from his teammates, looking strong, composed and a lot of the time is the start of a press forward.

Working well with Martin Odegaard beside him, they both look to be able to read each other’s game, constantly moving and stretching the play. Transforming Arsenal’s midfield and making it almost impossible for opposition to go through the centre of the pitch.

After playing only five games, he looks like he’s been at Arsenal forever. Fitting into Arteta system perfectly and bringing the best out of the players around him. The price tag may have been hefty but in my opinion, Declan Rice is already worth every penny we spent on him.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? How impressed have you been with Rice so far?

Daisy Mae

