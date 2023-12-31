Declan Rice makes a revealing comment after loss to Fulham

Declan Rice has admitted that Arsenal has been poor in their last few matches after they lost to Fulham this evening.

Mikel Arteta’s side went into that fixture after a shock loss to West Ham and needed to win to get back to the top of the Premier League table.

However, they were beaten again and will be five points behind Liverpool if the Reds win their game.

After the match, Rice admitted on Sky Sports:

“Very disappointing. Very tough to take. Not good enough again from us today. The last two results have not been what we’ve required or what we’ve been setting over the course of the season. We’ve been performing very well up until the last few games, especially off the back of the draw at Liverpool we felt like we could really kick on. Two defeats, it’s a tough one to swallow.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have been poor in the last two games, and it has to change if we truly want to win the league.

Our players have done well in the last few months and are beginning to show signs of tiredness psychologically.

A few new teammates could help the team to get back to form and we must make some purchases next month.

The games will keep coming thick and fast and there will be no chance to make serious changes, so our players must pick themselves up quickly.

