Declan Rice must learn Arteta’s tactics very quickly to be an Arsenal success story

Declan Rice may have missed last night’s friendly with Barcelona due to having a knock in training, it is crucial that he comes to terms with Arteta’s tactics before the new season begins. Since breaking into the West Ham team as an 18-year-old, the Arsenal No. 41 has gone from strength to strength, learning as he goes..
If he is as good as he was at the London Stadiums, Rice is likely to shine at the Emirates, but Gus Poyet has warned him he ought to be keen on following Arteta’s instructions to the letter. Poyet says that there will be different responsibilities that Rice will be tasked with in Arsenal’s midfield. If he wants to avoid struggling, as Kalvin Philips did in his maiden season at Manchester City, he should execute every order Arteta gives him.
“I don’t know Declan Rice personally, but the most important thing for him is to understand what Arteta wants and how he wants to play,” Poyet was quoted as saying on FFT. “Rice was playing a totally different style at West Ham, and now he’s got a new role, new responsibilities, and new positioning.
“He’s a player that runs a lot, so it’s a different kind of situation. But if he understands it all quickly, he’s going to be amazing. The qualities are there, so he’s going to be an Arsenal player for the next ten years, for sure. But it will depend on the understanding of what Arteta wants, because everyone has got a responsibility; you stick to your position, and that is something new for him.
“I don’t want to compare with Manchester City, but there are similarities because Arteta has worked with Guardiola, so it’s similar to that system.
“For example, you could go the other way and look at Kalvin Phillips — did he understand how to play in that role? Not really, and maybe now he will go somewhere else. So in that position, you could be a top player, but it’s a different ball game, so the next few weeks in pre pre-season will be important for Rice to understand his position.”
Poyet’s warnings may make sense, as West Ham and Arsenal’s playing systems differ. Rice has opened up about the interesting view he is getting about the game since joining Arteta’s project:
🗣️ “It’s crazy. I’m already seeing football in a completely different way. You think you know football when you’re growing up and when you play but when you meet managers like Mikel [Arteta], you realise you don’t really know anything.”
I hope he thrives as a Gunner. Mikel Arteta obviously thinks he will, so that’s good enough for me…
Sam P
He is used to play against weak teams with England, so he has surely known how to play for a high-ball-possession team. Our tactics are just more dynamics and intricate, but he wouldn’t need to change his position if he just plays CDM
How many of England games they really have possession. He will need to change if not he will be a failure. Partey over him anyway anytime!
Partey is a world-class CDM, but I think Arsenal are replacing him with Rice. Partey could still help our midfield by playing inverted-RB or AM
To have both DMs in deep midfield area, Arsenal could instruct Rice to play as Stones did last season for Man City
Its simple Arsenal must go back to basics.
Sticks to the 4 : 2 ; 3 : 1 formation and don’t over complicate.
Declan Rice plays in this formation for club and country, a double pivot with Partey will not only be effective but see the Englishman quickly established himself at the Emirates.
I’m sorry, I have to differ from your opinion. We went with the 4-3-3 last term and had a great success so why go back to 4-2-3-1 just to accommodate Rice I to the team. I think the best way to play him will be in the Xhaka role. That’s simple for him because he has played I. That position and understands it well.
It’s important to be able to win the ball up high in the final 3rd to catch the opposition team off guard. I know Arteta knows this too but he’s trying to see how Havertz fits into the team who acquisition is still a puzzle to me.
Havertz in for Xhaka may work against smaller teams but when we go to the big games like United, City and Anfield we can play a 4-3-3 (4-2-3-1 hybrid) to solidify our defence…
Personally speaking he seems intelligent enough to understand that remit from day 1.
It should be easier for him as he will have a set job and role where as at WHU it looked like he was doing everything.
No offence to WHU but we do have higher calibre of players who will help him with the role he will be assigned too.
This should go for all our players if we are to progess as a team
A 105m player really shouldn’t be micromanaged. Within the system, he needs to be able to play the way he did which resulted in him costing 105m in the first place.
Im sure he’ll adapt quickly to his team mates
Rice in the xhaka role will be great, might worsen the attack a little bit but will improve the defence a lot. Rice, partey axis with odeggard in front is a strong base. He can cover more ground than xhaka so less defensive work for Martinelli and makes the inverted lb more secure.
Starting alongside partey instead of replacing him will remove some burden from his back.