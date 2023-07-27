Declan Rice must learn Arteta’s tactics very quickly to be an Arsenal success story

Declan Rice may have missed last night’s friendly with Barcelona due to having a knock in training, it is crucial that he comes to terms with Arteta’s tactics before the new season begins. Since breaking into the West Ham team as an 18-year-old, the Arsenal No. 41 has gone from strength to strength, learning as he goes..

If he is as good as he was at the London Stadiums, Rice is likely to shine at the Emirates, but Gus Poyet has warned him he ought to be keen on following Arteta’s instructions to the letter. Poyet says that there will be different responsibilities that Rice will be tasked with in Arsenal’s midfield. If he wants to avoid struggling, as Kalvin Philips did in his maiden season at Manchester City, he should execute every order Arteta gives him.

“I don’t know Declan Rice personally, but the most important thing for him is to understand what Arteta wants and how he wants to play,” Poyet was quoted as saying on FFT. “Rice was playing a totally different style at West Ham, and now he’s got a new role, new responsibilities, and new positioning.

“He’s a player that runs a lot, so it’s a different kind of situation. But if he understands it all quickly, he’s going to be amazing. The qualities are there, so he’s going to be an Arsenal player for the next ten years, for sure. But it will depend on the understanding of what Arteta wants, because everyone has got a responsibility; you stick to your position, and that is something new for him.

“I don’t want to compare with Manchester City, but there are similarities because Arteta has worked with Guardiola, so it’s similar to that system.

“For example, you could go the other way and look at Kalvin Phillips — did he understand how to play in that role? Not really, and maybe now he will go somewhere else. So in that position, you could be a top player, but it’s a different ball game, so the next few weeks in pre pre-season will be important for Rice to understand his position.”

Poyet’s warnings may make sense, as West Ham and Arsenal’s playing systems differ. Rice has opened up about the interesting view he is getting about the game since joining Arteta’s project:

🗣️ “It’s crazy. I’m already seeing football in a completely different way. You think you know football when you’re growing up and when you play but when you meet managers like Mikel [Arteta], you realise you don’t really know anything.” Declan Rice on Mikel Arteta. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/O16lflUSGR — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 26, 2023

I hope he thrives as a Gunner. Mikel Arteta obviously thinks he will, so that’s good enough for me…

Sam P

