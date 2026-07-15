Declan Rice offers England fitness hope ahead of the Argentina match

Declan Rice’s injury has dominated much of England’s build-up to their World Cup semifinal against Argentina, and the midfielder’s fitness remains one of the biggest talking points ahead of today’s crucial fixture.

England already knows that Spain awaits the winner after progressing to the World Cup final, but the Three Lions must first overcome the only non-European nation left in the competition to keep their own hopes alive.

Rice provides a positive fitness update

Argentina is aiming to reach back-to-back World Cup finals after lifting the trophy in 2022, and they have once again demonstrated their quality throughout the tournament. Their experienced squad has produced impressive performances to reach the last four.

England, however, can be confident that they represent the toughest challenge Argentina has faced in the competition so far. The Three Lions will need to produce one of their best displays of the tournament if they are to book their place in the final.

Lionel Messi will be determined to finish his international career on a high by guiding Argentina to another final. England, though, has ambitions of its own and will be equally motivated to secure victory in one of the biggest matches of the tournament.

England boosted by Rice availability

According to Independent Sport, Rice took part in full training ahead of the semifinal, providing England with a significant boost before facing Argentina. The report adds that the Arsenal midfielder is expected to be fit enough to start the match.

Rice has been one of England’s most influential players throughout the tournament, and his presence in midfield provides balance, leadership and defensive security. Having him available from the first whistle would be a major advantage for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

With a place in the World Cup final at stake, both teams know there is no margin for error. England’s chances of progressing are considerably stronger with Rice in the starting line-up, and his positive fitness update offers encouragement ahead of one of the most important matches of the competition.

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