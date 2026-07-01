Declan Rice opens up on the injury that he is managing

Declan Rice played through pain during Arsenal’s final matches of last season and has still not fully recovered after linking up with the England squad following the Champions League final.

The midfielder has remained one of England’s key figures throughout the World Cup and continues to play an important role in the team’s progress in the competition. Rice is regarded as one of the most influential players in Thomas Tuchel’s squad and is consistently among the first names on the teamsheet.

Rice managing ongoing injury issue

England has reached the Round of 32 and is widely expected to progress further in the tournament, but Rice is still dealing with the injury problem that affected him towards the end of the club campaign.

Although the issue has not been severe enough to rule him out of matches, the Arsenal midfielder has admitted that the discomfort can still affect him even away from training and competitive action.

The situation underlines the physical demands placed on elite players who compete across both domestic and international competitions with very limited recovery time between seasons.

Rice has continued to push through the discomfort to remain available for England, highlighting both his importance to the squad and his determination to contribute during a major tournament.

England preparing for DR Congo challenge

Ahead of England’s clash with DR Congo, Rice spoke openly about the condition via the Metro.

“You could be sat at home and you’d feel a little pain shoot up your leg.

“It’s just something that is obviously a bit unusual for me because I’ve never had anything , like that , before.

“It’s strange because you can just feel it like sitting there. It’s something I’ve just managed. I’ve tried to get my rest when I can and last season I was just prioritising games.”

Despite the ongoing issue, Rice is still expected to play a central role as England continues their World Cup campaign under Tuchel.

His leadership, defensive discipline and ability to control the tempo of matches make him a vital component of the side, particularly during the knockout stages where experience and composure are increasingly important.

England’s coaching staff will likely continue to manage his workload carefully as they aim to keep one of their most important midfielders available for the decisive stages of the tournament.

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