Declan Rice pledges to help Arsenal to the EPL title this season

The message for Mikel Arteta and the boys heading into the 2023–24 season is quite simple: win the Premier League or go home.

After years of never having a say in the Premier League title race, Arsenal found themselves controlling it last season. They were so close to winning the league but fell short at the last minute. This failure disappointed not only the players but also the fans.

The club owes it to the fans to win the league next season. Fortunately, the players, as per Declan Rice, are keen to brighten Gooners’ hearts. The £105-million summer recruit promises that next season he and his colleagues will undoubtedly seek to put up a greater title fight that will bring joy to the hearts of Emirates faithfuls.

“[We’ll] go one better,” said Rice.

“I can’t wait! When I signed, I was speaking to the manager, and when we were stood there looking out from the box, it was so surreal.

“What a stadium, and we’re very lucky to play our home football there. Last year, the place was crazy with the atmosphere and the fans. Some of the games… Hopefully this year we can go one better and excite the fans even more.”

With the experience of last season and the new quality recruits (Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice), Arsenal are well equipped to put up a strong Premier League charge, and hopefully this time around it will end with them winning it.