Declan Rice positive that Arsenal “can achieve anything this year”

Arsenal should be optimistic that they can win it all this season after their triumph over Man City yesterday.

Although Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber are expected to excel, all eyes will be on Declan Rice, the £105 million midfielder. Many would pin Arsenal’s performance on the 24-year-old due to the club’s heavy investment in him, trusting he could change their fortunes.

The Community Shield was the first time he was evaluated,” and fortunately, he passed the test. The Gunners had it in them to win, equalising in the dying minutes of the game to force a penalty shootout, which they won 4-1.

After the clash, Rice spoke to ITV as per the Express, in which he was asked if the Wembley win helped ease the pressure put on him. In response to the question, he said it made him feel less pressured, and he went on to insinuate that the Community Shield is just the beginning of what Arsenal can achieve.

The Arsenal No. 41 said, “Definitely. I feel like I’ve grown so much in the first few weeks that I have been here. There’s a lot of information to take in on what the manager wants, but I am eager to learn. Like I keep saying, I am eager to keep improving, and I am sure with the team that we have got—the manager, the staff, everyone sewn together — we can achieve anything this year. We just need to stay focused, stay together, and enjoy today.”

Interestingly, in the match against Manchester City, Arteta used Declan Rice alongside Odegaard and Thomas Partey in midfield; might this be Arsenal’s regular midfield? We’ll just have to wait and see.

A great way to start the season for all of us!

Darren N

