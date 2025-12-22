Declan Rice posted some incredible stats you may have missed against Everton

Declan Rice once again demonstrated why he is regarded as one of the most reliable footballers in England during Arsenal’s narrow victory over Everton at the weekend. The Gunners travelled to Merseyside amid a poor run of form, and expectations were that they would face a difficult challenge against a side organised by David Moyes. That prediction proved accurate, as Arsenal were made to work hard for a one-goal win, secured through a penalty, against disciplined opposition.

Everton’s structure caused Arsenal significant problems throughout the match, limiting space and forcing patience. In such circumstances, the Gunners required individuals to step up and deliver under pressure. While several players contributed, Rice once again stood out as a key figure in the side. His consistency has become a defining feature of his time at the club, and this performance further reinforced his importance.

Rice’s influence in midfield

Rice’s role was crucial in helping Arsenal maintain control and composure during a demanding contest. His positioning and decision-making allowed the team to progress the ball effectively while also protecting the front of the defence. According to Football Insider, the midfielder completed 10 passes into the final third, highlighting his influence in advancing Arsenal’s play despite Everton’s compact setup.

Defensively, Rice’s contribution was equally impressive. The same report states that he registered three tackles, four clearances, three interceptions, and 10 recoveries. These numbers underline his all-around performance and his ability to read the game, break up play, and regain possession at key moments.

Leadership and long-term value

Performances like this have inevitably led to growing calls for Rice to be considered as a future Arsenal captain.

His consistency, work ethic, and ability to perform in difficult matches exemplify the qualities associated with leadership. He continues to set standards on the pitch, particularly when the team is under pressure.

As long as Rice remains fit, Arsenal can be confident they have one of the world’s most dependable performers within their squad. His presence offers stability and assurance, qualities that will be vital as the club seeks to improve results and compete for honours during the remainder of the season.