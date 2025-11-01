Declan Rice praises Arsenal’s quality after they beat Burnley

Arsenal extended their impressive Premier League form with a commanding 2-0 win over Burnley today, further strengthening their position as one of the leading contenders for the title this season. The victory continues a remarkable run in which the Gunners have won every match since their draw with Manchester City, showcasing the consistency and focus that have defined their campaign so far.

Arsenal Prove Their Class Against Burnley

Burnley, newly promoted to the Premier League, faced a difficult challenge against one of the most in-form teams in Europe. Every side meeting Arsenal now sees the fixture as an opportunity to end their excellent run of results, but Mikel Arteta’s men once again proved why they are considered serious title contenders. From the opening whistle, Arsenal displayed control, intensity, and composure, quickly asserting dominance in both possession and territory.

The Gunners’ movement and passing were too much for Burnley to contain, and the visitors’ defensive line struggled to cope with the speed and fluidity of Arsenal’s attack. Within the first 35 minutes, Arsenal had already scored twice, demonstrating their clinical edge and tactical organisation. The early goals not only set the tone but also confirmed the team’s superiority as they controlled the pace of the game with confidence.

Rice Reflects on Arsenal’s Growing Strength

Although Arsenal did not add to their tally in the second half, their dominance was never in question. They managed the game effectively, maintaining their defensive discipline and restricting Burnley to very few chances. The Gunners’ ability to combine attacking flair with solid defensive structure continues to set them apart in the competition.

Declan Rice, who played an influential role in midfield, praised his team’s performance and acknowledged the challenge posed by Burnley. Speaking after the match, he said via the BBC, “They’ve maybe lost once in like 18 months. We knew it was going to be tough, so we had to stick to our principles. Our quality shone through and we could have scored four or five in the first half.”

Rice’s comments highlight the belief and unity within the Arsenal squad. Their ability to approach each fixture with professionalism and determination has been key to maintaining momentum. With this latest win, the Gunners continue to set the pace at the top of the table and look increasingly ready to sustain a serious title challenge.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…