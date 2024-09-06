Declan Rice prepared for a hostile reception from Irish fans

Declan Rice will be in the spotlight when England faces the Republic of Ireland this weekend. The midfielder, who initially represented the Irish national team with three senior caps, made the decision to switch allegiance to England, a move that remains a sore point for many Irish supporters.

Since joining the England squad, Rice has become a crucial player, playing a pivotal role in the Three Lions’ run to the final of Euro 2024. He is also a standout performer for Arsenal, making him a key figure in England’s lineup for the upcoming match.

Irish fans, still upset about his decision to leave their national team, are expected to express their displeasure during the game. A report from Goal.com indicates that both Rice and Jack Grealish, who similarly switched from Ireland to England, are anticipating boos from the Irish crowd.

Despite the hostile reception, both players are experienced in handling such pressure and are expected to perform well, contributing to England’s efforts to secure victory.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Every country wants Rice on their team, so Ireland will certainly wish they had him in theirs.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…