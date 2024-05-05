Declan Rice proved once again why Arsenal got him for a bargain price

Arsenal continued their impressive winning streak on Saturday afternoon with a commanding 3-0 victory over Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium.

The North Londoners once again displayed their dominance throughout the match, making it clear that they are determined to win the title this time around.

Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, and Declan Rice all scored goals to secure the victory. So, which Gunner impressed you most in that game? For me, Declan Rice was my standout. The £105 million 2023 recruit has proven to be a valuable asset for Arsenal.

As is his norm in Arsenal colours, he once again impressed on Saturday, scoring a goal and providing an assist. Notably, the assist versus Bournemouth was his third assist in the last 3 games, having assisted a goal against Chelsea and Tottenham. That said, other than the goal and the assist versus the Andoni Iraola-led side, he had 65 touches, attempted 3 shots with one on target, completed 48 passes with a pass accuracy of 90%, won 3 out of 6 ground duels, made 2 interceptions, and completed 1 tackle.

Declan Rice has more: • Goal contributions

• Big chances created

• Chances created

• Interceptions

• Blocks

• Tackles won

• Clearances Than Rodri in the Premier League this season 👀 pic.twitter.com/YHWjbAOkS9 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 4, 2024

Impressively, the two goal contributions against the Cherries bring the ex-Hammer’s total to 15 goal contributions 20 far this season.

His outstanding performance in the victory against Bournemouth deservedly earned him the man of the match award, but the fact is that he has been performing brilliantly all season….

Declan Rice has 15 G/A and 90% pass accuracy this season. No other player has more G/A and passed the ball that accurately in a single PL season in the last 10 years. pic.twitter.com/iBq33f5nBB — StatMuse FC (@statmusefc) May 4, 2024

So, like me, was Rice the Gunner that stood out for you in the Saturday win over Bournemouth?

Darren N

