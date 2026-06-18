Declan Rice provides fitness update after he was subbed off

Declan Rice has reassured England supporters after concerns emerged over his fitness during the Three Lions’ 4-2 victory against Croatia in their opening World Cup match.

The Arsenal midfielder was substituted after 72 minutes, prompting fears that he may have suffered an injury. Given Rice’s importance to both club and country, his early departure immediately attracted attention from supporters watching the contest.

Rice had been one of England’s standout performers before leaving the pitch and even registered an assist during an impressive display in midfield. As a result, many expected him to remain on the field for longer, making the substitution appear unusual.

England Midfielder Eases Injury Concerns

The decision to replace Rice caused concern among England fans, particularly because he has built a reputation for maintaining a strong fitness record and regularly playing through demanding schedules without physical issues.

England possesses significant strength in depth, however, and Thomas Tuchel was able to call upon Morgan Rogers as his replacement. Rogers is regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in European football and has also been linked with Arsenal.

Despite the initial worries surrounding Rice’s withdrawal, the midfielder has now confirmed that there is no serious issue and that the decision was made as a precaution.

Rice Explains Substitution Decision

Following the conclusion of the match, Rice addressed the situation and provided a positive update on his condition.

As quoted by Sky Sports, he said: “All fine, as good as gold. It’s just what I have been protecting in the second half of the season with Arsenal. But it’s all good, just precautionary.”

His comments will come as welcome news for England supporters, particularly given his importance to the team’s ambitions during the tournament. Rice remains one of the key figures in Tuchel’s squad and is expected to play a central role as England pursue World Cup success.

Managing his workload carefully could prove crucial over the coming weeks. With several important matches still ahead, England’s coaching staff will want to ensure that one of their most influential players remains fully available and capable of performing at his highest level throughout the competition.

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