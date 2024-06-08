Declan Rice reacts to England’s shock loss to Iceland

Declan Rice has admitted he is hurt by England’s 1-0 loss to Iceland ahead of Euro 2024.

The Three Lions, considered one of the favourites to win the competition, were expected to secure a straightforward victory against Iceland following Gareth Southgate’s announcement of his final squad for the tournament.

However, England struggled to break down Iceland, who clinched the game with an early goal, leaving both the players and fans disappointed.

Rice, a key player for England expressed his disappointment over the loss, acknowledging the pain it caused him.

England’s defeat is not good for their confidence ahead of their opening match in the tournament, and Rice said, as quoted by 90mins:

“Inside, I am hurting.

“Between now and the next game, there is work to be done. We need to put things right.

“There’s no doubt about our quality on the ball, as a group, as a bunch of 26. We have an outstanding set of attributes. But we need to be a bit more mentally switched on.

“I felt at times tonight we were a bit exposed with our press, we were a little bit stretched, not as compact as we usually are.”

Rice will play an important role for the Three Lions at Euro 2024, and he understands why they cannot lose to an opponent like Iceland in the build-up.

However, we still expect Gareth Southgate’s men to do a brilliant job at the competition.

