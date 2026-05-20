Declan Rice reminds us that he told us about Arsenal’s title challenge

Declan Rice has been proven right following his now viral reaction after Arsenal’s defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, a match that initially appeared to damage the Gunners’ title hopes but ultimately became a turning point in the Premier League race.

The fixture was a painful setback for Arsenal, briefly reopening the title battle and giving Manchester City renewed hope that they could yet win the title in a tightly contested season.

However, just moments after the final whistle, cameras captured Rice speaking to Martin Odegaard, telling him that “it’s not done” yet, a message that has since taken on greater significance as the season has unfolded.

Title race turnaround

The race remained alive in the weeks that followed, with City dropping crucial points against Everton and Bournemouth, results that ultimately swung momentum back in Arsenal’s favour.

City’s draw against Bournemouth ensured that Arsenal were confirmed as champions even before playing their final league fixture, completing a dramatic reversal in the title battle and validating Rice’s post-match belief.

Rice’s leadership influence

As celebrations continue, Rice has reflected on his comments during the aftermath of the Etihad defeat, with Mirror Football reporting that he said: “I told you all.. it’s done,” in reference to his confidence that Arsenal would recover and finish the job.

The midfielder’s mentality and leadership have been widely praised within the squad, with his influence seen as a key factor in maintaining belief during a challenging period of the season.

Rice is now expected to play a central role as Arsenal turn their attention to the Champions League, with his performances also sparking wider discussion about his standing among Europe’s elite midfielders and his potential recognition at individual award level in the future.