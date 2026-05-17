Declan Rice responds to him being seen as the energy in the Arsenal dressing room

Declan Rice has established himself as one of the leaders on the pitch for Arsenal, but the midfielder is also regarded as one of the most energetic personalities within the dressing room.

Many of his teammates reportedly look up to him as a leader, and he appears to embrace that responsibility at the Emirates Stadium. His influence within the squad has even led supporters to suggest he could eventually become Arsenal captain.

Before joining Arsenal, Rice captained West Ham United, where he earned a reputation as one of the team’s most dependable and influential figures both on and off the pitch.

Rice’s influence within the squad

As Arsenal continue to push towards major honours, Rice remains an important figure in the dressing room and on the pitch.

His personality and enthusiasm have made him popular among supporters and teammates alike, with several fans often highlighting his positive energy and visible passion during games and celebrations.

One of his images even became widely shared online as a meme, further strengthening his reputation as one of the more expressive and entertaining characters within the Arsenal squad.

Midfielder responds to fan perception

When asked about the perception that he is one of the most energetic personalities at the club, Rice responded modestly during an interview.

Speaking to Vogue, he said:

“We’re so young and energetic that everyone [in the team] naturally jumps together.

“So I wouldn’t say it’s just me, but yeah, people see I’m a fun guy.”

His response reflects the humility and grounded personality that have contributed to his popularity among Arsenal supporters.

While his performances on the pitch continue to attract praise, Rice’s leadership qualities and character away from football also appear to play an important role within Mikel Arteta’s squad.

As Arsenal continue competing for major trophies, players such as Rice are increasingly viewed as central figures in shaping both the culture and mentality of the team moving forward.