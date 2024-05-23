Declan Rice reveals his secret diet before Arsenal games

Declan Rice has shared details about the meal he consumes before Arsenal’s matches, as he continues to experience remarkable growth at the Emirates.

Arsenal shattered their transfer record to acquire the midfielder last summer, elevating their game to new heights.

Under Mikel Arteta’s guidance, the team has excelled when Rice is on the field, with their performance nearly securing a Premier League title in his debut season at the Emirates.

Rice has emerged as one of the standout signings across Europe this year, consistently displaying fitness and readiness whenever he dons the Gunners’ jersey.

His presence is also valued by the England squad, and Rice recently discussed his pre-match diet routine ahead of Arsenal’s games.

Rice said to Men’s Health UK:

“I have four pancakes before a game. Covered in syrup or honey.

“I swear to God, it’s the best thing… When I joined the club, I could see the [Arsenal] players eating them and thought to myself, ‘What is going on here?’ But honestly, it’s been a game changer.”

This meal could be the secret of his success, and it is a great one because Rice has been easily our best player in this campaign.

