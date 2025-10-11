Declan Rice reveals tactical switch that may have improved his game

Declan Rice continues to establish himself as one of Arsenal’s most influential players, consistently improving his performances for both club and country. The midfielder, who is the most expensive signing in the club’s history, has quickly justified his record fee, delivering consistently high-quality displays that have earned widespread praise. His impact on the pitch has been so significant that discussions about his transfer cost have largely been overshadowed by his contributions and achievements.

Rice’s Tactical Evolution

Rice has recently revealed a tactical adjustment that has contributed to his success this season. According to Metro Sport, he explained the shift in his role, saying, “I can play No6 or No8. I think now I am more of a box-to-box No8. The manager has adjusted my position at Arsenal a bit this year, given me a bit more freedom to drop deep but also get in the box when I can. It is the same with Thomas. I think that really suits me on that left side of midfield. Being able to get back, being an all-round action midfielder is what I want to be and I am just enjoying my football. I have got two managers who lay it out really easy with the game plan, what I have to do and where I have to be.”

This tactical flexibility has allowed Rice to influence matches in multiple ways. Operating as a box-to-box No8, he is able to contribute defensively while also joining attacks in the opposition’s penalty area. The freedom to drop deep and initiate play, combined with the opportunity to make late runs into the box, has enhanced his all-around effectiveness and helped him dominate midfield battles.

A Key Figure for Club and Country

Rice’s development at Arsenal has been mirrored in his performances for England, where he remains a central figure under the national team management. The trust placed in him by both club and country managers has allowed him to play with confidence and take on responsibility in high-pressure situations. His intelligence, positional awareness, and versatility make him a crucial asset, capable of dictating the rhythm of games and contributing both offensively and defensively.

As one of the world’s top midfielders, Rice is in an environment that continues to nurture his growth. With clear tactical guidance, freedom to express himself on the field, and the backing of two managers who understand his strengths, he is likely to continue improving in the years ahead.

