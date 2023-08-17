Declan Rice reveals the Arsenal player that is the sharpest he has seen in training

Declan Rice has been an Arsenal player for just two months and is already enjoying life at the Emirates.

The midfielder was in pre-season with them and continues to show he has what it takes to do well at the highest level.

During the preparation for this season, one of his new teammates caught his eye with his sharpness in pre-season.

The English midfielder opened up on that player, who was the sharpest he had ever seen in training.

He tells TNT Sport:

“The one who when we were away in America, I’ve never seen someone so sharp in training was Martinelli. He was so sharp. Saka is sharp, but I feel like Martinelli, he’s faster, in a sprint, 100 per cent, 100 per cent. Those two on the wings is frightening,”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabriel Martinelli has developed into one of the finest attackers in the Premier League and was even taken to the World Cup by Brazil.

The attacker knows the competition to play is serious and has kept himself sharp to avoid losing his spot in the team.

We want this attitude from all our players as it will mean they will be ready to give their best in every game in all competitions.

