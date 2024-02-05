Declan Rice reveals the motivation behind Arsenal’s win over Liverpool

Declan Rice has disclosed the motivation behind Arsenal’s 3-1 victory against Liverpool yesterday. The midfielder, known for his consistent brilliance, played a pivotal role in Arsenal’s dominance over the league leaders.

Despite Jurgen Klopp’s side being a team not easily dominated, they have now suffered back-to-back league defeats at the Emirates in consecutive seasons. The significance of winning the game was evidently understood by every player donning an Arsenal jersey, and they all merit commendation for their collective effort in the fixture.

Following the triumph, Rice revealed that the motivation driving Arsenal’s performance was a collective determination to secure the three points.

He told Premier League Productions:

“We knew the importance of the game today, the small margins of football and the gap would have either come bigger or smaller. The only focus from everyone was to win and get three points. From start to finish it has been really positive and I think you could feel that today. We have people like Jorginho and skipper – Jorginho was good today. It was a kick in the teeth to concede, but we knew we had a good 45 minutes [in the first half] and we had to go out there and give everything.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our players did us proud and Mikel Arteta deserves credit for changing the culture at the Emirates.

This fixture was always one of the hardest for us every season and Arsenal fans panicked when Jurgen Klopp’s men visited us.

However, we are now in control of the head-to-head in the league.