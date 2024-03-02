Declan Rice reveals what it felt like to score against West Ham

Declan Rice lost his first two games as an Arsenal player against West Ham, but the Gunners enjoyed a sweeping 6-0 win at the London Stadium in the last fixture between both clubs.

During that fixture, West Ham found themselves helpless against Arsenal’s dominance, with the Gunners having numerous opportunities to score even more goals.

Despite the comprehensive win for Arsenal, Rice, who scored one of the goals, has mixed feelings about the result. Rice did not anticipate scoring against his former club, the team that provided him with the opportunity to become a professional after being released by Chelsea as a teenager.

The England international has now opened up on finding the back of the net against his former team and said to ESPN:

“It was so tough. We lost in the cup to them. We lost in the league at the Emirates; I didn’t play well and gave away a penalty. The West Ham fans bantered me and I can 100% take that; I played for West Ham for 10 years and I know how they work. When I went over to take the corner, there were a few boos, but there were claps as well.

“I know my love for them has never changed; their love for me has never changed. It is one of those things where you move on. Obviously, I scored a great goal, it was really odd. Even speaking about it now, it is weird. A lot of the lads asked me afterwards, ‘How does it feel?’ It was a bittersweet feeling, really odd.”

Rice enjoyed a sweet return to the London Stadium and had the final laugh after being booed by some fans.

He had also lost two consecutive games to the Hammers in an Arsenal shirt, and that win was overdue.

