Declan Rice reveals what Mikel Arteta told them before the Newcastle match

Declan Rice was the difference-maker for Arsenal as they secured a crucial victory over Newcastle United, ending a difficult run of results against the Magpies. The midfielder scored the only goal of the match, helping his team to a hard-fought 1–0 win at the Emirates Stadium.

Heading into the fixture, the Gunners had lost three consecutive matches against Newcastle, making it essential for them to produce an almost flawless performance. It was a significant test, both in terms of their response to recent setbacks and their aspirations to end the season strongly.

A Much-Needed Response to Recent Setbacks

Newcastle arrived at the Emirates with their ambitions of finishing as high as possible in the Premier League table, including a push for second place. Arsenal, on the other hand, had recently shifted its focus. After appearing to drop out of the title race when it seemed that Liverpool would take the crown, they concentrated their efforts on the Champions League. However, after failing to progress in Europe, they returned to domestic competition, determined to gather as many points as possible.

The victory over Newcastle not only halted a poor run of form against a rising rival but also demonstrated the team’s resilience and character. The goal from Rice was a reminder of his influence and dependability during key moments of the season.

Rice Reveals Arteta’s Motivational Message

Following the match, Declan Rice shed light on the atmosphere within the squad and what Mikel Arteta had told the players before the match. Speaking to Sky Sports, Rice revealed:

“We went so hard in the Champions League that our form dropped in the Premier League.

“Newcastle are such an in-form side and we have lost three times. The manager’s message was clear: make it personal.”

Arteta’s message evidently resonated with the squad. Even without an extensive team talk, the players were fully aware of the importance of the match and were determined to put an end to their losing streak against Newcastle. The win not only boosted their league campaign but also restored confidence in their ability to perform under pressure.

