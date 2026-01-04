Declan Rice reveals whether he will watch the Man City game

Arsenal have done what was required this weekend by widening the gap between themselves and Manchester City, although attention now turns to how the champions respond later today. City face Chelsea in what is expected to be a demanding fixture, yet the absence of a permanent manager at Stamford Bridge could make the task more difficult for the Blues.

The Gunners have worked tirelessly to ensure they remain in excellent condition and have continued to collect victories. Their consistency has been key to maintaining an advantage at the top, even if that lead remains under constant threat. In recent weeks, City have also continued to win their own matches (Sunderland apart), which has made it difficult for Arsenal to pull decisively clear despite their strong form.

Focus remains on Arsenal’s own standards

Within the Arsenal camp, there is a belief that the team possess the quality and mentality to deliver results whenever required. The emphasis remains firmly on their own performances, preparation and standards, rather than becoming distracted by external factors. That approach has underpinned much of their success so far this season.

However, it would be unrealistic to suggest that players are entirely unaware of events elsewhere. With City closely pursuing them, the temptation to follow their rivals’ results is always present. This weekend’s meeting between City and Chelsea offers an opportunity for Arsenal players to see how the title race is developing, particularly if they have time away from matchday duties.

Rice plays down interest in rivals

Despite that possibility, Declan Rice has played down the significance of monitoring City’s progress. Speaking via Sky Sports, he made it clear that his priorities lie closer to home. He said, “I didn’t watch the Sunderland game. If I have the time I might watch it. But I’m just focusing on us at the minute, I know it’s cliché but there are so many games and we can’t get too caught up on what others are doing.”

Rice’s comments reflect a wider mindset within the squad. Rather than becoming preoccupied with City’s fixtures, Arsenal are determined to concentrate on their own schedule and maintain momentum. With so many matches still to be played, that discipline could prove decisive.

As the title race continues to unfold, Arsenal know that control over their own performances offers the best chance of success. While City’s response will inevitably be watched, the Gunners remain committed to letting their football do the talking.