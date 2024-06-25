Declan Rice reveals which Arsenal-target midfielder he “would love to have in my team”

Arsenal is looking for the perfect partner for Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice. But, based on Rice’s recent comments, has he hinted at who he’d like as his next midfield partner?

Speaking openly to BBC Radio 5 Live, the record Arsenal signing stated that Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher is a player he’d like to play alongside. Rice, who has played against and alongside Gallagher, describes him as a hard worker and a player you would feel safe and secure playing with. The former Hammer further hinted at why, if Arteta signs Gallagher, Arsenal’s goal threat will surely rise.

“I’ve played against him when he was at Crystal Palace and Chelsea, and I’ve played with him in the academy team,” The Gunners midfielder told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“He is player I would love to have in my team. He works his socks off. You feel so safe and secure in there with him. He has surprised so many people this year with his ability on the ball. How he breaks forward with it, how he gets into the box and scores goals.”

In England’s match against Slovenia, we Gooners may be able to see Rice and Gallagher pair up in midfield and rate their midfield combo.

That said, according to AS, Arsenal has expressed interest in Gallagher and may be able to sign him if they are serious about him, considering Chelsea’s willingness to sell him for roughly £42 million.

As an 8, he could make an impact at Arsenal by creating chances, pressing, winning the ball, and shooting from a distance, which could end up in goals or tap-ins for goals, and if he impresses Declan Rice he must be pretty good!

