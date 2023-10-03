Declan Rice says Arsenal can “compete with the best” and may win our first Champions League

We secured a spot in the 2023–24 Champions League after finishing second last season. It was good to be back in the Elite European competition, but what is more fulfilling is that we marked our return to it after 7 years away with a 4-0 triumph over PSV.

The aim is that when we face Lens toight in Match Day 2 of this Champions League campaign, we will once again come out on top. A win over Lens might improve our confidence and give us hope of winning the Champions League.

Win the Champions League?

Have you ever thought to yourself about us winning the Champions League this season?

I believe we can, and Declan Rice’s words encourage me. A few days ago, the Englishman speaking with Four Four Two noted that it is mind-boggling that Arsenal hasn’t won the Champions League, which eluded us by a whisker in 2006 when we lost to Barcelona 2-1, but he intends for us to win it, noting that he doesn’t see why we can’t when a team like Inter Milan last season found themselves in a Champions League final despite many underestimating them.

“Arsenal got so close in 2006, so to add that to the trophies the club has won would be top,” said Rice to Four Four Two. “In club football, the Champions League is the biggest thing you can play in. A club like Arsenal deserves to be in the Champions League, and I feel like anything could happen. Look at Inter last season; they went all the way to the final, and no one expected that, so you can go on a great run. I believe we can compete with the best.”

We will be ambitious in claiming that we can win the Champions League this season. However, it is not impossible. We are not in it to honour fixtures; we are in it to win them, and if we take it one game at a time, we may be in a position to be crowned European Champions at Wembley on June 1, 2024.

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…