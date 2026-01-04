Declan Rice says Arsenal would not be top without Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres has yet to fully deliver the level of performance many supporters expected following his arrival at Arsenal during the summer transfer window. The striker earned widespread attention for his prolific form at Sporting Club, which ultimately convinced Arsenal to strengthen their attacking options by adding him to the squad. The process took time, but the deal was eventually completed, and Gyokeres quickly became a regular figure within the team.

Early Expectations and Current Reality

Arsenal have remained committed to integrating Gyokeres into their system, frequently selecting him in competitive fixtures. Unless unavailable through injury, he is often included in the starting lineup, underlining the trust placed in him by the coaching staff. However, despite his consistent involvement, his goal return has not matched the high expectations formed prior to his move. Supporters are aware that adapting to the Premier League presents significant challenges, yet there remains a sense that he is capable of more. Before arriving at the Emirates, he appeared decisive and confident, qualities that have only surfaced in flashes since his transition.

Mikel Arteta has shown patience throughout this period, choosing not to remove him from the starting role. The Arsenal manager clearly believes that Gyokeres will rediscover his scoring touch and fulfil his potential. This faith has been echoed within the squad, with teammates recognising his influence beyond goals alone.

Support from Within the Squad

Declan Rice has spoken publicly in defence of the striker, highlighting his broader contribution to the team. Speaking to Independent Sport, the midfielder stressed Gyokeres’s importance, according to the outlet. Rice said, “At the minute, defenders in the Premier League want to be able to stop Viktor Gyokeres, because he’s one of the best strikers in the world. Trust me, he’s doing unbelievably for us, and we wouldn’t be where we are without him.”

These comments reflect the internal belief that Gyokeres is playing a valuable role, even if the statistics do not yet tell the full story. Arsenal continue to back him, confident that his performances will soon align with the promise he showed before making the move.