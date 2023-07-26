Declan Rice says we should not judge him by £100m price tag

Declan Rice, Arsenal’s record-breaking signing, emphasises that he should not be judged solely based on his £100m price tag at the moment of arrival, but rather at the conclusion of his tenure with the club.

Having stood out in the Premier League for West Ham over several seasons, the midfielder has now secured a lucrative move to the Emirates, a deal that involved prolonged negotiations with his former club.

Traditionally, when players make such high-value transfers to a new team, they are immediately assessed based on their price, with expectations for Rice to perform like a £100m player right from his debut. This scrutiny also invites rival fans to taunt Arsenal supporters if he faces a rough start.

However, Rice believes that fair judgment should come after his time at the club has concluded, not merely at the beginning.

He tells ESPN:

“At the end, judge me on the price tag then, don’t judge me after two or three weeks. Hopefully at the end, that’s why I’ve come to Arsenal because I want to be a success and I want this club to be a success.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice comes to the Emirates with a big reputation and is one man we expect to succeed at the club.

From the beginning of his spell, he will know the expectations placed on him are high, but that is absolutely normal in football.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…