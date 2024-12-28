Declan Rice sees New Year trophies: “It doesn’t mean anything if you don’t win anything”

Declan Rice hopes the new year “brings trophies” in what is exactly what we’d like to hear currently.

Arsenal’s recent win over Ipswich has seen the Gunners jump back into second place, cutting the gap to leaders Liverpool to just six points albeit having played a game more. The win itself is certainly one that has divided opinion among gooners due to a combination of it being only a 1-0 win and also due to how we dominated the game.

No matter how it divides opinions however, what matters especially during this festive period is the three points in the bag. The win also saw us capitalize on more dropped points from our rivals a day prior, which will represent a small boost for our title aspirations come the end of the campaign. A boost that will hopefully lead us to the EPL title after back to back seasons of heartache. In those two campaigns, we also failed to win any trophy and that is what this player is looking to ratify in 2025.

Declan Rice, in a brilliant post match interview with Amazon Prime, revealed his and the club’s aspirations for next year. When asked to reflect on the year as a whole, the Englishman was quick to signify his discontent with it due to not winning anything in what will be music to the ears of Arsenal fans. He then went on to add that: “Hopefully, the new year brings trophies, to make that next step to be amongst the elite. We can keep winning games, but it doesn’t mean anything if you don’t win anything.” This is really top mentality from one of our best players, even the interview as a whole was a really good listen due to the way he conducted and articulated himself.

In regards to our search for trophies, we’ll be in four competitions by the time the new year comes around and I’m sure we’re in contention to win all four, with that said however it can only be consolidated if we win one or two and boy it will take a lot more effort from us. This is especially so when we’ll be without our best player for over two months! It may sound repetitive and common but all Arsenal needs to do now is be consistent, that’s the only way we’re going to win trophies and most especially the league!

What are confidence levels on Arsenal winning a trophy this season?

