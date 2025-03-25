Declan Rice sends a message to his England teammates about Nwaneri

Declan Rice has urged his England teammates to take notice of Ethan Nwaneri, as the Arsenal youngster continues to develop into one of the most exciting prospects in the country. Rice believes that, in time, his England colleagues will see just how talented Nwaneri is when he inevitably makes the step up to the senior national team.

Nwaneri has been enjoying a breakout season at Arsenal, earning minutes under Mikel Arteta and impressing whenever he has stepped onto the pitch. Despite his young age, he has already shown remarkable composure and skill at the highest level, and his development has not gone unnoticed. Many within English football believe he has the potential to become a top player, and his performances for the Gunners have only strengthened that belief.

In recent weeks, there was even talk that Nwaneri could be included in the England senior squad for the current international break. However, the England manager opted against calling him up, preferring to allow him to continue his development at youth level. Instead, he featured for the England U21s, where he made an immediate impact by scoring a fantastic goal. His display at that level only added to the excitement surrounding his potential and reinforced the belief that he is not far from earning his first senior cap.

Declan Rice has had the opportunity to watch Nwaneri up close during training at Arsenal, and he has no doubts about the youngster’s quality. The England international believes that, when Nwaneri eventually joins up with the senior squad, his teammates will quickly see what makes him such a special talent. Rice spoke about the young Arsenal star and his potential during an interview with BBC Live, stating that it is only a matter of time before everyone sees how good he is.

“It’s unbelievable times. I can’t even talk highly enough of Ethan [Nwaneri] as well. Just wait until, hopefully, he gets into the team and the lads get to see him because he’s a special talent,” Rice said.

These comments from Rice reflect the high regard in which Nwaneri is held at Arsenal and within the England setup. While he may not have been called up to the senior team just yet, it is clear that he is on the right path, and if he continues his development at this rate, his opportunity will come sooner rather than later.

