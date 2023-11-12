Declan Rice sends message to Arsenal fans after hard-fought win against Burnley

Declan Rice has sent a message to Arsenal’s supporters after their win against Burnley ahead of the international break.

Rice has been arguably the most consistent performer for the Gunners since he moved to the club this term.

His fine performance in midfield makes him one of the key players for the England national team as well.

He keeps getting better and Gooners hope he does not return from the break with an injury because he will be pivotal to them for the rest of the season.

After the victory over Burnley, Rice took to his Instagram story to post some messages to the fans. He wrote:

“Big 3 points at home! We keep pushing.

“We keep the momentum building. Thank you for your support today. See you after the international break!”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is one of the finest players in our squad and we are delighted to have him in the group this term.

His form is a key reason we have stayed close to the top of the league table and we expect him to only get better.

After the break, we have some key matches against top opponents and it will be a delight to see him score some goals as well.

